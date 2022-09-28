UrduPoint.com

Minister Hands Over Recovered Valuables To Victims

Published September 28, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for transport Punjab, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Wednesday handed over recovered stolen valuables to their owners here in police lines in a ceremony.

Police said that in line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Tariq Aziz , the teams recovered valuables worth Rs 32.5 million from criminals including 67 motorcycles,20-tola gold,container loaded with valuables worth Rs 4.462 million,42 cattles worth Rs 535,000,cash amounting to Rs10.3 million and various others items.

The Provincial minister after handing over the items to heirs said that police was striving hard to nabbed the criminals.He hailed police work and hoped that police would continue crackdowns for the eradication of crime across the district.

District Police Officer expressed satisfaction over exemplary performance of police.

On the occasion,MPA Faisel Farooq Cheema,Ghulam Asgher Lehri and President district Bar council Sargodha Malik Shafqat Awan and General Secratry Bar,Malik Rameez Sultan were also present.

