Minister hands over vehicles’ keys to colleges’ principals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Higher, Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan on Thursday said the provincial government, despite its limited resources, was taking steps for the uplift of the education system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Higher, Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan on Thursday said the provincial government, despite its limited resources, was taking steps for the uplift of the education system.

He said resolution to the problems of all colleges of the province including the newly merged districts was the utmost priority of the government.

He was addressing a function in connection with the distribution of vehicles among nine male and female colleges here.

The function besides others was also attended by Additional Secretary Higher Education, Sayyed Mazhar Ali Shah, Director of Higher Education, Dr Faridullah Shah, and principals of the relevant colleges.

On the occasion, the minister was told that under the first phase of the AIP Program, 55 Hiace vehicles and buses were approved, of which 46 vehicles were distributed in the first phase while the remaining nine were distributed in today’s function.

The minister was told that in the criteria for the selection of colleges for vehicles’ distribution, the number of students and difficulties in travelling facilities were scrutinized while for the general and commerce colleges an estimate of Rs 945 million was suggested under phase one for provision of transport facilities to these colleges.

The Minister said steps were underway for the second phase of providing transport facilities to the educational institutions so that all colleges could be provided with transport facilities.

The minister further said that special emphasis was being laid on female education in the province and this regard girl colleges were also included in this project. He said practical steps were underway to address the issues including the shortage of staff in education institutions.