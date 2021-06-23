UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Hands Over Waste Disposal Machinery To Municipal Authorities Of Peshawar, Malakand, D I Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister hands over waste disposal machinery to municipal authorities of Peshawar, Malakand, D I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub here on Wednesday handed over solid waste disposal machinery to municipal services authorities of Peshawar, Malakand and D I Khan in a ceremony held in Peshawar Development Authority Club Hayatabad.

The ceremony among others was attended by the Secretary Local Government, Shakil Ahmad, Special Secretary Local Government, Muhtasim Billah and representatives of USAID. The machinery was purchased with the cooperation of USAID.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that efforts are underway to improve service delivery in local government department while additional funds were being allocated for provision of waste disposal machinery besides increasing budget of the department.

He also hoped that financial assistance from developed countries would continue to improve sanitation services adding it would impact the living standard of people and provide them a healthy environment to live a healthy life.

Recalling efforts of government to improve output of local government department, Akbar Ayub said that recruitment of sanitation staff and provision of waste management machinery at rural level would also aware people about benefits of cleanliness and proper sanitation.

He said that plan is also afoot to functionalize village councils and setting up of Cleanliness Committees. On the occasion, he also directed concerned authorities to provide best municipal services to people keeping in view their needs and expectations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Malakand I Khan From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing Federation, GAS discuss preparations to ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 20 ..

20 minutes ago

Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record ..

35 minutes ago

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

36 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

51 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.