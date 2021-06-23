Minister hands over waste disposal machinery to municipal authorities of Peshawar, Malakand, D I Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub here on Wednesday handed over solid waste disposal machinery to municipal services authorities of Peshawar, Malakand and D I Khan in a ceremony held in Peshawar Development Authority Club Hayatabad.

The ceremony among others was attended by the Secretary Local Government, Shakil Ahmad, Special Secretary Local Government, Muhtasim Billah and representatives of USAID. The machinery was purchased with the cooperation of USAID.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that efforts are underway to improve service delivery in local government department while additional funds were being allocated for provision of waste disposal machinery besides increasing budget of the department.

He also hoped that financial assistance from developed countries would continue to improve sanitation services adding it would impact the living standard of people and provide them a healthy environment to live a healthy life.

Recalling efforts of government to improve output of local government department, Akbar Ayub said that recruitment of sanitation staff and provision of waste management machinery at rural level would also aware people about benefits of cleanliness and proper sanitation.

He said that plan is also afoot to functionalize village councils and setting up of Cleanliness Committees. On the occasion, he also directed concerned authorities to provide best municipal services to people keeping in view their needs and expectations.