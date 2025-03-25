Open Menu

Minister Hanif Abbasi Condoles Demise Of Army Chief General Asim Munir’s Mother

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Minister Hanif Abbasi condoles demise of Army Chief General Asim Munir’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Army Chief General Asim Munir’s mother.

“The news of the Army Chief’s mother’s demise has caused great sadness,” Abbasi stated.

In this moment of grief, the Railways Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“May Allah Almighty elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks of Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant the family patience and strength to bear this loss. Ameen,” he added.

The minister prayed for the deceased and expressed solidarity with the mourning family during this difficult time.

