Minister Hari Ram Kishorilal resumes office after recovery

Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishorilal here on Wednesday has resumed his office after health recovery and met with the people in his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishorilal here on Wednesday has resumed his office after health recovery and met with the people in his office.

On this occasion, the Minister also heard the problems of the people and directed the officers concerned to solve their grievances.

Earlier on his arrival at the office, his Political Advisor Advocate Hero Lal, Deputy Director PR Faisal Farooqi, Private Secretary Hafeez Abbasi, Personal Staff Khayam and Personal Assistant Partab expressed their best wishes for the Minister.

Hari Ram Kishorilal thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers.