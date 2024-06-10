Open Menu

Minister Health Attends Oath-taking Ceremony Of PGMI

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Monday attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) faculty as a special guest

Addressing the gathering, the minister commended the teamwork among teachers and doctors, expressing confidence in their ability to tackle challenges together.

He assured support to hospitals and pledged to improve technology in the province, particularly for brain tumor patients, by introducing advanced surgical techniques like robotic surgery.

