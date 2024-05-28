Open Menu

Minister Health Inaugurates 250 KW Solarization Project At Women And Children Hospital Charsadda

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Minister Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated a 250 KW solarization project at the Women and Children Hospital in Charsadda, completed at a cost of Rs68 million with the support of UNICEF.

This project will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the maternity and neonatal care wards, as well as the oxygen production plant.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including MPA PK-64 Iftikhar Ullah, Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director General Dr Shahid Younis, District Health Officer Charsadda, Chief of UNICEF Peshawar Mr. Radoslaw Rzehak, UNICEF KP Health Team Lead, Dr. Inamullah.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah highlighted the significance of this project, emphasizing that it is not only crucial for the healthcare sector but also a vital step towards acquiring green energy in the context of climate change.

He stated that the solarization of hospitals will help address the energy crisis and meet the challenges posed by climate change.

Minister Shah also criticized the Federal government's unstable power supply, stating that it is an injustice to the people and the system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that improving healthcare facilities in Charsadda will help reduce the burden on hospitals in Peshawar.

Director General Health Services, UNICEF Field office and UNICEF Health Team Lead also spoke on the occasion adding that this initiative is a significant step towards providing sustainable green energy and quality healthcare services to the communities, children and their mothers.

