ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital.

During visit, the minister examined the arrangements being made in both hospitals in case of referring of Peshawar blast patients.

Talking to media, he said that if blast patients were shifted to capital's hospitals, best medical services would be provided to them.

He added all possible arrangements were being made to ensure the availability of all concerned services for them. "All arrangements are being monitored by myself," he added.

He said that enough quantity of blood was available in hospitals while beds are also in sufficient number in both hospitals.

He said that it is our obligation to provide them with extraordinary medical care and services.

He said that directions had already been issued to administrative heads of the Federal Capital's two major hospitals to remain on high alert, keeping in view the prevailing situation after a bomb blast in Peshawar.

He said keeping in view that the blast victims might be referred to the capital hospitals, the heads of two hospitals would ensure the availability of medical and para-medical staff as well as the essential services in their respective facilities round the clock.

The administrations of both hospitals had also been asked to take special measures to keep the emergency department on high alert for the provision of medical facilities to injured persons.