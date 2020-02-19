UrduPoint.com
Minister Health Reviews Joint Programmes With World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:58 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met World Bank delegation at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met World Bank delegation at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Wednesday.

Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Director World Bank Lynne Sherburne-Benz, Manager World Bank Christine, Senior Health Specialist Yuk Young Lee, Senior Specialist Suhail Abbasi, Economist World Bank Kevin Gavin and other officials of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department attended the event.

Special Secretary PSH Department Ajmal Bhatti gave a presentation on Punjab Health Services Academy.

The Minister discussed all joint Development Programs and initiatives of the Punjab government and the World Bank.

The Minister also apprised the visiting delegation of the School Health and Nutrition Program initiated by the government.

"We are looking for enhanced coordination on health initiatives with the World Bank," she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab government was laying special emphasis on provision of treatment facilities of international standards in public sector hospitals. The Prime Minister was fully committed to improving the healthcare system in Pakistan, she added.

"Further, we are looking to improve the capacity of our professionals," the Minister said and added, "Improving the healthcare service delivery in far flung areas is one of key priority area, this has been a neglected area in the past. We have introduced Sehat Insaf Cards in all 36 districts of Punjab and people below the poverty line are already availing the facility."

