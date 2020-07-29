UrduPoint.com
Minister Health Reviews LWMC Performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting to review the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here at LWMC office on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, LWMC Chairman Riaz Chaudhry and other officers were present in the meeting.

LWMC Chairman briefed the provincial health minister about the details of the company's performance.

On the occasion, provincial health minister said that all LWMC campuses should be set up in the city till Thursday. She said that on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, LWMC should ensure the cleanliness in the provincial capital, adding that whole city should be clean by Friday evening. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Rashid said that on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, the city should be divided into different zones and a public awareness campaign should be launched immediately.

