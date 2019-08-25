Minister Health visits central jail hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Health Hisham Inamullah Khan visited central jail hospital here on Sunday and expressed concerns over not providing facilities to patients in hospital.

The minister on the occasion checked the hospital record and met with different patients.

He directed the concern officials to resolve the hospital problems and to provide other electronic facilities to patients.

The minister provided meal to patients and assured to resolve their all problems in the hospital.