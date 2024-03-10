Minister Highlights Benefits Of Public-private Partnerships In Health Sector
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique,
emphasized the vital role of public-private partnerships in Pakistan's healthcare system during
his visit to a free medical camp organized by the Alfalah Foundation Pakistan on Sunday.
Assessing the provision of medical facilities at the camp, the provincial minister commended
the administration of Alfalah Foundation Pakistan for their efforts in organizing the event,
which aimed to provide free medical services to the residents of Salamatpura, here.
"I congratulate the administration of Alfalah Foundation Pakistan on organizing the free
medical camp for the citizens," stated Minister Rafique.
Patients at the medical camp are benefiting from free services for various health issues
including heart, nose, ears, throat, and gynecological problems, as highlighted by Minister
Rafique.
"Serving humanity holds great significance in the eyes of Allah Almighty," Minister Rafique
emphasized, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in fulfilling healthcare needs
and promoting well-being in communities.
