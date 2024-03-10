Open Menu

Minister Highlights Benefits Of Public-private Partnerships In Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique,

emphasized the vital role of public-private partnerships in Pakistan's healthcare system during

his visit to a free medical camp organized by the Alfalah Foundation Pakistan on Sunday.

Assessing the provision of medical facilities at the camp, the provincial minister commended

the administration of Alfalah Foundation Pakistan for their efforts in organizing the event,

which aimed to provide free medical services to the residents of Salamatpura, here.

"I congratulate the administration of Alfalah Foundation Pakistan on organizing the free

medical camp for the citizens," stated Minister Rafique.

Patients at the medical camp are benefiting from free services for various health issues

including heart, nose, ears, throat, and gynecological problems, as highlighted by Minister

Rafique.

"Serving humanity holds great significance in the eyes of Allah Almighty," Minister Rafique

emphasized, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in fulfilling healthcare needs

and promoting well-being in communities.

