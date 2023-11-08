Open Menu

Minister Highlights CPEC's Significance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Minister highlights CPEC's significance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a recent roundtable conference organized to discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram emphasized the

pivotal role of the CPEC in Pakistan's development.

He addressed the gathering as a special guest, stressing that the CPEC was more than

just a road; it's a project of immense significance for the nation.

He underlined that the Punjab government was fully committed to the success of

this initiative which was projected to bring remarkable progress to both

Pakistan and China's economies.

Highlighting the healthcare sector, the minister pointed out that China boasts the world's largest

heart hospital, located in Beijing.

He mentioned that heart disease-related deaths had

surged in Pakistan, and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was determined to provide

modern facilities to the public.

Dr Akram emphasized the potential for collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical

institutions in various fields, including research.

Dr Akram congratulated the conference organizers and highlighted the enduring bonds of

friendship between Pakistan and China.

The event concluded with the distribution of commemorative shields to Consul General

China Zhao Shiren and other distinguished guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab China CPEC Beijing Progress Event

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

2 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

2 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

2 minutes ago
 S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th m ..

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

1 minute ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelcha ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

1 minute ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

1 minute ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

1 minute ago
 vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

4 hours ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan