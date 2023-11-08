LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a recent roundtable conference organized to discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram emphasized the

pivotal role of the CPEC in Pakistan's development.

He addressed the gathering as a special guest, stressing that the CPEC was more than

just a road; it's a project of immense significance for the nation.

He underlined that the Punjab government was fully committed to the success of

this initiative which was projected to bring remarkable progress to both

Pakistan and China's economies.

Highlighting the healthcare sector, the minister pointed out that China boasts the world's largest

heart hospital, located in Beijing.

He mentioned that heart disease-related deaths had

surged in Pakistan, and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was determined to provide

modern facilities to the public.

Dr Akram emphasized the potential for collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical

institutions in various fields, including research.

Dr Akram congratulated the conference organizers and highlighted the enduring bonds of

friendship between Pakistan and China.

The event concluded with the distribution of commemorative shields to Consul General

China Zhao Shiren and other distinguished guests.