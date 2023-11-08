Minister Highlights CPEC's Significance
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a recent roundtable conference organized to discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram emphasized the
pivotal role of the CPEC in Pakistan's development.
He addressed the gathering as a special guest, stressing that the CPEC was more than
just a road; it's a project of immense significance for the nation.
He underlined that the Punjab government was fully committed to the success of
this initiative which was projected to bring remarkable progress to both
Pakistan and China's economies.
Highlighting the healthcare sector, the minister pointed out that China boasts the world's largest
heart hospital, located in Beijing.
He mentioned that heart disease-related deaths had
surged in Pakistan, and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was determined to provide
modern facilities to the public.
Dr Akram emphasized the potential for collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical
institutions in various fields, including research.
Dr Akram congratulated the conference organizers and highlighted the enduring bonds of
friendship between Pakistan and China.
The event concluded with the distribution of commemorative shields to Consul General
China Zhao Shiren and other distinguished guests.