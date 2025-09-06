Minister highlights drainage efforts in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique said that emergency measures were being taken to protect the urban population in Gujrat following heavy rains and urban flooding.

Addressing a press conference along with provincial secretaries and divisional officers, he said that 577mm of rainfall and the overflow of Bhimber Nullah during the last three days had inundated low-lying areas including Madina Syedan, Koran Mozah and Kutchery Chowk.

On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he added, secretaries of Housing, Communication and Works, Local Government and Irrigation departments had reached Gujrat and were monitoring the situation. Heavy machinery, hundreds of pumps and WASA staff from Lahore and other cities had also been deployed.

The minister said water flow had been diverted from Nathu Kot, Mehusam Mor, Kathala, University Road and Loran Chowk to protect residential areas, while the sewerage system of Gujrat Municipal Corporation was put into operation.

The capacity of Hailsee Nullah was being enhanced and additional pumps installed, he added.

He said the chief minister had ordered immediate execution of the Rs 21 billion sewerage project approved for Gujrat, including mega storage tanks, modern flood channels and a WASA system.

At present, 83 technical staff, 26 drainage pumps, 24 drinking water pumps, seven water bowsers, four excavators and other equipment had been deployed, the minister informed.

He assured citizens that all institutions were working round the clock and relief would soon be provided.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Haider Sherazi, RPO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Noor ul ain Qureshi and DPO Rana Umer Farooq were also present.