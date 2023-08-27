Minister highlights govt commitment to enhance national identity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah highlighted the government's commitment to enhance national identity on Sunday.

Talking to the media at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here, he mentioned the plans to create material for children inspired by folk literature to help them reconnect with their language and culture. Folk literature enthusiasts in Islamabad have been invited to contribute stories to various formats for children.

The minister emphasised the importance of resolving children's national identity issues and involving youth in the national mainstream. He underlined the need to nurture youth's creative abilities through engagement in creative activities.

All ministries are participating in youth development efforts. The promotion of Sufi music and local languages is a priority, with a goal-oriented and time-bound approach.

The minister stressed the importance of transparency in society and positive dialogue among different schools of thought to address challenges. He denounced the incident of May 9 as an act of terrorism and highlighted the significance of respecting national heritage. Additionally, he mentioned that a revolutionary change could occur by ensuring women's equal representation in political groups or parties.