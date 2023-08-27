Open Menu

Minister Highlights Govt Commitment To Enhance National Identity

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Minister highlights govt commitment to enhance national identity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah highlighted the government's commitment to enhance national identity on Sunday.

Talking to the media at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here, he mentioned the plans to create material for children inspired by folk literature to help them reconnect with their language and culture. Folk literature enthusiasts in Islamabad have been invited to contribute stories to various formats for children.

The minister emphasised the importance of resolving children's national identity issues and involving youth in the national mainstream. He underlined the need to nurture youth's creative abilities through engagement in creative activities.

All ministries are participating in youth development efforts. The promotion of Sufi music and local languages is a priority, with a goal-oriented and time-bound approach.

The minister stressed the importance of transparency in society and positive dialogue among different schools of thought to address challenges. He denounced the incident of May 9 as an act of terrorism and highlighted the significance of respecting national heritage. Additionally, he mentioned that a revolutionary change could occur by ensuring women's equal representation in political groups or parties.

Related Topics

Islamabad Music Jamal Shah May Women Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

24 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

6 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

20 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

21 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan