Minister Highlights Importance Of Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplants
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of modern research, treatment, and collaboration in the field of bone marrow transplants.
Addressing the first International Pediatric Bone Marrow and Stem Cells Transplant Conference
at the University of Child Health Sciences on Saturday, he announced plans for a grand ceremony
upon completing the first 150 bone marrow transplants in the country.
Khawaja Salman Rafique stated, "Bone marrow transplant is a complex but life-saving treatment
method. We must also focus on prevention and adopt a healthy lifestyle to ensure long-term well-being."
He further emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was taking historic
initiatives in the health sector, including an upcoming law mandating thalassemia diagnosis
before marriage. Additionally, the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is launching
a fellowship in bone marrow transplants.
The minister outlined a four-year roadmap to combat blood diseases and expressed optimism that the conference would serve as a beacon of hope for children suffering from thalassemia, leukemia, and other blood disorders.
He stressed that learning from international experts would help advance pediatric bone marrow transplants in Pakistan.
He praised the efforts of Children’s Hospital Lahore, one of South Asia’s leading medical centers, which now houses a state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant unit. The Punjab government, he reiterated, prioritizes the treatment and care of children, acknowledging the dedication of doctors, nurses, and medical staff.
The conference saw the presence of esteemed figures, including Professor Sajid Maqbool, MD Professor Tipu Sultan, Professor Tahir Masood, Professor Nisar Ahmed, Major General (Retd.) Pervaiz Ahmed, Professor Mehwish Faizan, Professor Javeria Manan, and Dr. Nasir Bukhari. Representatives from the Pakistan Society of Pediatric Oncology, PHOTA, and other organizations also attended the event.
