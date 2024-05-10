Minister Highlights Major Health Projects Launched By CM Maryam
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her dedication to improving healthcare in the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her dedication to improving healthcare in the province.
He highlighted the inauguration of three significant health projects aimed at enhancing medical services for the people while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 3 mega health projects on Friday.
He said that the newly launched Clinic on Wheels initiative offers a range of medical services including examinations, basic diagnostics, provision of medicines, prenatal and postnatal care, family planning, immunizations, and treatment of malnourished children. The Minister expressed joy at the project's commencement, crediting the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for prioritizing public health.
The minister said that plans for a State of the Art Cancer Hospital in Lahore and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, along with the resolution of medicine supply issues in government hospitals, showcase the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's allocation of funds for hospital revamping further underscores the administration's dedication to the health sector, he added.
He concluded by expressing confidence in Punjab's development under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, promising enhanced healthcare services for the people of the province.
