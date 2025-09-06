Open Menu

Minister Highlights Message Of Unity On Eid Milad And Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Minister highlights message of unity on Eid Milad and Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a blessing and guidance for the entire humanity.

He was addressing a grand Langar arranged at Khokhar Palace on Saturday to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The minister said that the Seerat-un-Nabi is a perfect model for mankind, promoting brotherhood, tolerance, and compassion. He urged the youth to adopt the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings as their guiding light, noting that Eid Milad-un-Nabi spreads the message of unity and love. He added that the celebrations coinciding with Pakistan Defence Day had doubled the joy of the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA and PML-N Lahore President Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said that the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession reflected the deep devotion of the people towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He praised the overwhelming participation of the public and said islam’s message is one of peace, love, and brotherhood. He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces, whose supreme sacrifices, he said, enable the nation to live in freedom.

The annual 12th Rabi-ul-Awal procession, which started from Samsani village and passed through various areas, concluded at Khokhar Palace, where participants and locals were served food.

The event was attended by Malik Afzal Khokhar, Malik Shahbaz Khokhar, Malik Shafi Khokhar, Malik Irfan Shafi, along with a large number of local residents.

