Minister Highlights Sacrifices Of Police In Line Of Duty

Published August 04, 2023

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel Friday highlighted the role of police in maintaining peace and said that their sacrifices in the line of duty would always be remembered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel Friday highlighted the role of police in maintaining peace and said that their sacrifices in the line of duty would always be remembered.

Talking to the media, after attending a ceremony in connection with Martyrs Day, he said that it is our collective responsibility to take care of the families of martyrs adding that the provincial government has already taken steps for their welfare.

He said that the provincial government has allocated special grants for heirs of martyrs and various initiatives have been taken to provide them help and assistance.

Paying tribute to martyrs, he said that KP government stands with families of martyrs and no stone would be left unturned to address their problems and issues.

