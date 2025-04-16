Minister highlights significance of service rules to improve departments' progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Aftab Alam said that service rules should be effective, clear and aligned with contemporary requirements to improve progress of a department.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting Employees’ Service Rules of Provincial Ombudsman. The meeting was attended by Secretary Law Department Saeed Ahmad Turk, senior legal advisor of the Law Department Raees Ahmad, Deputy Legislation Officer Imran Khan, and other concerned officials.

The minister stated that service rules define principles for recruitment, promotion, training and transfers of employees besides ensuring transparency, accountability and merit in a system.

On the occasion, meeting was also briefed about Section 8 of Provincial Ombudsman Employees’ Service Rules. Proposals were also presented to allocate quotas for persons with disabilities, minority communities, women and transgender individuals.