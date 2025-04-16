Open Menu

Minister Highlights Significance Of Service Rules To Improve Departments' Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Minister highlights significance of service rules to improve departments' progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Aftab Alam said that service rules should be effective, clear and aligned with contemporary requirements to improve progress of a department.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting Employees’ Service Rules of Provincial Ombudsman. The meeting was attended by Secretary Law Department Saeed Ahmad Turk, senior legal advisor of the Law Department Raees Ahmad, Deputy Legislation Officer Imran Khan, and other concerned officials.

The minister stated that service rules define principles for recruitment, promotion, training and transfers of employees besides ensuring transparency, accountability and merit in a system.

On the occasion, meeting was also briefed about Section 8 of Provincial Ombudsman Employees’ Service Rules. Proposals were also presented to allocate quotas for persons with disabilities, minority communities, women and transgender individuals.

Recent Stories

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

25 minutes ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

40 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

40 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

40 minutes ago
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

56 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

56 minutes ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

1 hour ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan