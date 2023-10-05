Minister highlights significance of teachers in society

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Primary, Secondary and Higher Education, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan has emphasized the significant role of teachers in society stating that their contribution in nation building cannot be undermined.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Primary, Secondary and Higher Education, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan has emphasized the significant role of teachers in society stating that their contribution in nation building cannot be undermined.

He expressed these views as a special guest at an event commemorating International Teachers Day at Government Higher Secondary school No: 1 in Peshawar. The event featured speeches, national songs, and tributes by students to their teachers.

He expressed gratitude to teachers for their services and highlighted their pivotal role in the country's development.

He also urged students to honor and respect their teachers, recognize their role in nurturing society and shaping the future generation.

The minister assured that economic challenges would be addressed and teachers' issues including their up-gradation would be resolved soon. He encouraged teachers to focus their energies on providing quality education and assured them that the government is committed to addressing their concerns and providing them with necessary support.

He said that celebration of International Teachers Day is a tribute to invaluable services provided by teachers to students and the nation.

