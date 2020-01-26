Minister hints at addition of 5 new airplanes in PIA fleet

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that under the new 'Aviation Policy', five new aeroplanes were being added to PIA fleet (Pakistan International Airline) this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ):Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that under the new 'Aviation Policy', five new aeroplanes were being added to PIA fleet (Pakistan International Airline) this year.

He was talking to media men prior to his address at inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Metrological Department's (PMD) Media & IT Centre, and Weather Helpline-1315 here at Meteorological Office.

The federal minister was of the view that addition of new airplanes would improve working and flights operation of PIA.

To a question, he said the government was going to sign new agreements with foreign airlines including Lufthansa Air and AZAL (Azerbaijan Airline), Air France and many other airlines of Gulf States.

To another question, he said Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year constitutional term. All government allies were still its strong allies, he added.

About climate change, the federal minister said Pakistan Metrological Department had immense importance to control global warming and many other issues related to it.

He said accurate weather prediction could help us put in place effective measures well before time.

"Climate change is global issue and we have to take measures as per international standards," he maintained.

Later, addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan viewed that weather forecast was very crucial for agricultural development and changing of crop patterns especially in barren areas.

He asserted that meteorological department had major role in flying and shipping operations of a country and its connectivity with rest of the world through air and sea routes.

The federal minister stressed the need for improving and expanding the scope of Pakistan Metrological Department, adding that present government had so far taken various steps in this direction, however, a lot had yet to be done.

On the suggestion of PMD Director General Muhammad Riaz regarding provision of subsidy on electricity for PMD radars, the Federal Minister said that he would duly consider this proposal with relevant quarters including WAPDA.

Joint Secretary (Aviation) Imran Jamil Shami, Chief Meteorologists Mahr Sahibzad Khan and Dr Muhammad Hanif, and staff of Lahore Meteorological Office were also present.