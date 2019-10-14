Minister hints at Provincial Price Control Authority

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Trade & Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that a price control authority at provincial level would be constituted to control the prices of daily use commodities.

He was chairing a meeting of Taskforce on Price Control to review performance of price control magistrates, prices of essential items and price-control mechanism. The meeting decided to monitor the prices of 18 essential items including flour, sugar and ghee in all districts of the province.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal resolved that price control mechanism would be strengthened to ensure provision of relief to common man, asserting that government would overcome artificial price hike at all costs. "Now all departments will have to fulfill their respective responsibilities instead of mere lip service to the people," he warned and directed the administration to give solid results by ensuring strict implementation on price control mechanism.

He said that respective district administration should ensure sale of 20kg flour bag at Rs808, citing that government was giving huge subsidy on wheat and its reward must reach to the common man.

Provincial minister directed that in future, no district administration would increase prices without taking industries department into confidence. A quarterly price review the mechanism should also be devised and officials concerned must ensure their presence in vegetable markets in the morning, he maintained.

Provincial minister said that prices of essential items and toll-free numbers of department's concerned should be displayed at panaflex of a specific size at every shop. "We have to work with vigour and zeal for the welfare of less privileged segments of the society," he vowed.

Provincial Ministers Nauman Akhtar Langhrial, Samiullah Chaudhry, provincial secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners from all over the province participated through video link.

Commissioners and DCs not only assured to follow price-control mechanism but also submitted different proposals to improve the enforcement mechanism.