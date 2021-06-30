UrduPoint.com
Minister Hints Three Amendments In Health Professional Allowance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Minister hints three amendments in Health Professional Allowance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that three amendments would be made in allowances of Health Department employees.

In his tweet message, the Minister said the former FR areas would be considered equal to merged districts for Health Professional Allowance.

He further said that the package offered to trainee medical officers would also be revisited while the newly merged districts would not be included in category A or B of Health Professional Allowance.

He said a notification to this effect would be issued after completion of official procedure.

