Minister Hiraj Reviews Flood Relief Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Production Barrister Raza Hayat Hiraj, along with district administration, is actively engaged in relief efforts for flood-affected people.

He visited Fazil Shah with Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman to review ongoing measures. They inspected flood relief camps, as well as health and livestock facilities set up for affected families.

DPO Ismail Khark and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Saheir also accompanied them. The federal minister was briefed in detail on flood management and relief activities.

Barrister Raza Hayat Hiraj directed that relief operations and evacuation efforts must continue without interruption. DC Salma Suleman said that tents, food, and medicines are being provided to the affected families. Commissioner added that the administration is ensuring uninterrupted relief services in flood-hit villages.

