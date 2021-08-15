UrduPoint.com

Minister Hoists National Flag, Inaugurates Research Farm Building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi hoisted the national flag at the new building of a research farm which he inaugurated at Jalalpur Pirwala on the independence day ceremony on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Gardezi said the 75th celebrations of country's independence reminded us of the numerous sacrifices our forefathers had rendered adding that accelerating country's pace of progress was a prudent way to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement.

The completion of building of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) research farm at Jalalpur Pirwala showed government's commitment to pace up Pakistan's development process, particularly agriculture.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof Dr Asif Ali, secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also joined minister as he unfurled the national flag.

Gardezi urged youth to follow guidelines given by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah including Unity, Faith and Discipline and most importantly the hard work.

VC MNSUA and secretary agriculture also spoke on the occasion.

University students joined the independence day celebrations by participating in different programmes including plantation, theatre plays, skits and sang national songs.

