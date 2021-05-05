Minister hold meeting regarding transfer of tube wells to solar energy system

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Wednesday chaired an important meeting on installation of meters on agricultural tube wells in the province, transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy, over billing and problems faced by farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Wednesday chaired an important meeting on installation of meters on agricultural tube wells in the province, transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy, over billing and problems faced by farmers.

The meeting was attended by Zamindar Action Committee President and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti, Secretary Finance Khan Buledi, DG Energy Nusrat Baloch, senior officials of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)and other concerned officials.

The meeting discussed the installation of modern meters on agricultural tube wells on a trial basis in different districts of the province and it was decided that QESCO officials would soon complete the survey of suitable districts and feeders and make a proposal in the light of which agricultural tubes. Meters will be installed on a trial basis and illegal tube wells will be discouraged in the areas.

In this regard, the Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) assured the QESCO authorities that ZAC has ready for all possible cooperation.

Chairman of Zamindar Action Committee & MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani, while informing the QESCO officials about the concerns of the farmers, said that power supply was being provided to the cultivators for six hours instead of eight hours while load shedding was being imposed in the areas of farmers.

He said the landlords are being severely affected from prolong load shedding of power. In the meeting, the QESCO official stressed on the provision of dues to the Government of Balochistan and assured the timely payment of dues to the QESCO department.

The meeting called for early implementation of the solar tube wells solar energy project and in this regard it was decided that the Federal government would be appealed to allocate hefty funds in the forthcoming budget in order to make the transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy in Balochistan as much as possible.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai said that the provincial government is well aware of the problems faced by the farmers and is making every effort to solve them.

He said the Prime Minister would be approached for provision of subsidy to agricultural tube wells, reduction of load shedding and addressing of other related issues in order to develop agriculture sector in the province.

He said that only the development of agriculture could strengthen the economy of the province and this sector could not be neglected.

He also directed the QESCO authorities to ensure power supply in all cases.