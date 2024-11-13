Minister holds divisional review meeting on wheat cultivation at Agriculture House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a divisional-level review meeting on wheat cultivation at the Agriculture House, Lahore on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and senior officials. The meeting focused on reviewing wheat cultivation targets across the province and assessing progress in various divisions.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that Punjab had set a target of 16.5 million acres for wheat cultivation, of which 7.091 million acres had already been cultivated against this target till mow. Detailed updates were presented for Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions. It was informed that till now, in Sargodha Division wheat cultivated on an area 0.633 million acre against 1.74 million acre target, while in Sahiwal, 0.416 million acres wheat cultivated against 0.920 million acre target. Similarly, Multan division had reached 0.63 million acres of its 1.82 million acre target, in DG Khan Division wheat cultivated on an area 1.141 million acres against target of 2.294 million and Bahawalpur had achieved wheat cultivation on an area 0.828 million acres against its 2.611 million acre target.

The minister said that the Punjab government was committed to supporting farmers and enhancing wheat production through all possible measures.

Chief Minister, Punjab had announced a special multi-billion-rupee package aimed at providing modern agricultural resources and support to farmers.

Under this package, 1,000 tractors would be provided by balloting to farmers cultivating wheat on more than 25 acres, and 1,000 laser land levelers would be distributed among farmers with 12.5 to 25 acres. Kirmani emphasised that farmers should be well-informed about the chief minister’s incentive package. Additionally, it had been mandated that wheat must be cultivated on all government lands. He added that small farmers with landholdings between 1 and 12.5 acres, interest-free loans were being provided through the Kissan Card to facilitate them in purchase of agricultural inputs. The minister also instructed officials to invite local representatives and district administrators to the upcoming mega farmer gathering on wheat cultivation.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that provincial and divisional level competitions would be held to increase per-acre wheat yields. Field activities would be intensified to ensure the provision of modern wheat production technology. This year, the cost of approved wheat seeds had been reduced by approximately Rs2,000 compared to last year, and fertilisers were abundantly available at controlled rates, which would significantly reduce farmers' production costs.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, and Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other officials were present, while directors of Agriculture Extension from Sargodha, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions attended the meeting through video link.