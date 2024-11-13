Minister Holds Divisional Review Meeting On Wheat Cultivation At Agriculture House
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a divisional-level review meeting on wheat cultivation at the Agriculture House, Lahore on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and senior officials. The meeting focused on reviewing wheat cultivation targets across the province and assessing progress in various divisions.
During the briefing, the minister was informed that Punjab had set a target of 16.5 million acres for wheat cultivation, of which 7.091 million acres had already been cultivated against this target till mow. Detailed updates were presented for Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions. It was informed that till now, in Sargodha Division wheat cultivated on an area 0.633 million acre against 1.74 million acre target, while in Sahiwal, 0.416 million acres wheat cultivated against 0.920 million acre target. Similarly, Multan division had reached 0.63 million acres of its 1.82 million acre target, in DG Khan Division wheat cultivated on an area 1.141 million acres against target of 2.294 million and Bahawalpur had achieved wheat cultivation on an area 0.828 million acres against its 2.611 million acre target.
The minister said that the Punjab government was committed to supporting farmers and enhancing wheat production through all possible measures.
Chief Minister, Punjab had announced a special multi-billion-rupee package aimed at providing modern agricultural resources and support to farmers.
Under this package, 1,000 tractors would be provided by balloting to farmers cultivating wheat on more than 25 acres, and 1,000 laser land levelers would be distributed among farmers with 12.5 to 25 acres. Kirmani emphasised that farmers should be well-informed about the chief minister’s incentive package. Additionally, it had been mandated that wheat must be cultivated on all government lands. He added that small farmers with landholdings between 1 and 12.5 acres, interest-free loans were being provided through the Kissan Card to facilitate them in purchase of agricultural inputs. The minister also instructed officials to invite local representatives and district administrators to the upcoming mega farmer gathering on wheat cultivation.
Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that provincial and divisional level competitions would be held to increase per-acre wheat yields. Field activities would be intensified to ensure the provision of modern wheat production technology. This year, the cost of approved wheat seeds had been reduced by approximately Rs2,000 compared to last year, and fertilisers were abundantly available at controlled rates, which would significantly reduce farmers' production costs.
Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, and Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other officials were present, while directors of Agriculture Extension from Sargodha, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions attended the meeting through video link.
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Female student killed, four hurt in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Experts stress close coordination at federal-provincial level for food safety12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Road Master bus terminal to inspect smoke-emitting vehicles12 minutes ago
-
LDA City to launch Business Bay, Education City zones: Bilal Yaseen12 minutes ago
-
President stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge12 minutes ago
-
Admin taking all possible steps to control smog: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog strategy enforcement improves Multan air quality22 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held with 13kg narcotics22 minutes ago
-
No load-shedding at exam centers: LESCO22 minutes ago
-
Third Int'l Conference on social sciences kicks off at RWU22 minutes ago