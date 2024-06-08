Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Communications & Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday held an important session with China's 60-year-old CZK Huarui Group in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for board of Investment, Communications & Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday held an important session with China's 60-year-old CZK Huarui Group in Beijing.

In these negotiations attended by the delegation from Pakistan and it was decided by high ups of China business group to invest in Pakistan in Artificial Intelligence, Science & Technology, Modern Agriculture, Healthcare, Logistics, Infrastructure while expertise will be made in supply chain market sectors, said a press release issued here.

It was also on the main agenda in the session to enhance E-Commerce in Pakistan through cooperation of China which is the dire need of the hour.

Federal minister assured the Chinese Authorities for providing a favorable and congenial environment in Pakistan, and said that as neighbors’ trade relations like China and Pakistan are of great importance in the region which has positive effects on both the countries.

Chinese group Chairman Liu Yafie, General Manager Sophia Lee, Davi Dong, Chen Wenlong and Shi Jie also assured the Pakistani delegation that their group will play a major role in increasing import and export goods in Pakistan as well as bilateral collaboration in Industry Academia Research and Asset Management will also be focused.

In the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan assured the Chinese Authorities of full cooperation in trade terms and appreciated the interest of the Chinese Authorities in investing at big scale in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Tangshan Donghua Iron and Steel Group from Beijing also held a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed with him the investment opportunities in various sectors.

Pakistan Steel Mills and field of Iron came under discussion in this meeting. Senior Advisor to Chairman Donghua Group Ms. Luo Shu briefed Federal Minister Aleem Khan on the possibilities of investment in Pakistan by her organization and discussed bilateral trade issues.