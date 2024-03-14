Minister Holds Introductory Meeting With Excise Secretary, DG
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Taxation, Khaliq ur Rehman on Thursday held an introductory meeting with the Secretary and DG Excise and officers wherein a detailed briefing was given to him on the performance of the department.
At the meeting the minister was briefed by the Secretary and DG Excise regarding the administrative affairs of the department, revenue collection, recoveries, anti-narcotics efforts, illegal vehicles and ongoing reforms in the department.
On the occasion, the minister appreciated the performance of the excise department and directed for further improving the reforms process and eliminating the curse of narcotics from the society.
Khaliq ur Rehman said besides achieving the set targets, the priority of the department should be the provision of best possible services to the people.
He also sought recommendation for addressing issues confronted by the Excise Department and further improving its performance.
