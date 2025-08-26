Minister holds meeting with int’l organizations for assistance to flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday held high-level meeting with the international organizations and national NGOs, urging them for immediate assistance for flood affected people.

Addressing representatives of key international organizations and national NGOs at the ministry, Amir Muqam said that he had personally visited several flood-affected areas and witnessed the devastation in large.

“Thousands of people have lost their homes, and infrastructure has been severely affected,” he said.

The minister stressed the need for urgent and coordinated efforts in relief and rehabilitation measures, adding that we acknowledged the efforts of international organizations and national NGOs in past crises.

Today, he said that the country once again urged them for provision urgent support for the restoration of employment, reconstruction of homes and infrastructure. “We need your partnership, technical expertise, and resources so that we can rebuild people’s lives and homes.

Together, we can be a beacon of hope for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and beyond.”

Addressing the meeting, UN Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya assured the UN’s support in flood relief efforts, adding that we stand with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

Representatives of several major organizations including UNHCR, IRC, UNIOM, GiZ, UNICEF, Malteser International, Save the Children, Action Against Hunger, Muslim Hands, Hasho Foundation and Relief International were present at the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Ministry’s Secretary Zafar Hassan, the Chief Commissioner of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Asmatullah Shah and other senior government officials.

During the meeting, video footage of flood damage in different areas was also shown to the participants. International organizations and national NGOs pledged full unwavering support in the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.