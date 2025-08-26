Minister Holds Meeting With Int’l Organizations For Assistance To Flood Affectees
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday held high-level meeting with the international organizations and national NGOs, urging them for immediate assistance for flood affected people.
Addressing representatives of key international organizations and national NGOs at the ministry, Amir Muqam said that he had personally visited several flood-affected areas and witnessed the devastation in large.
“Thousands of people have lost their homes, and infrastructure has been severely affected,” he said.
The minister stressed the need for urgent and coordinated efforts in relief and rehabilitation measures, adding that we acknowledged the efforts of international organizations and national NGOs in past crises.
Today, he said that the country once again urged them for provision urgent support for the restoration of employment, reconstruction of homes and infrastructure. “We need your partnership, technical expertise, and resources so that we can rebuild people’s lives and homes.
Together, we can be a beacon of hope for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and beyond.”
Addressing the meeting, UN Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya assured the UN’s support in flood relief efforts, adding that we stand with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.
Representatives of several major organizations including UNHCR, IRC, UNIOM, GiZ, UNICEF, Malteser International, Save the Children, Action Against Hunger, Muslim Hands, Hasho Foundation and Relief International were present at the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Ministry’s Secretary Zafar Hassan, the Chief Commissioner of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Asmatullah Shah and other senior government officials.
During the meeting, video footage of flood damage in different areas was also shown to the participants. International organizations and national NGOs pledged full unwavering support in the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Appeal for help of animals affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 minutes ago
-
Minister holds meeting with int’l organizations for assistance to flood affectees7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives across division7 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships program7 minutes ago
-
AD colleges visits Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas16 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari stresses collective efforts to improve healthcare facilities17 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation’s visit to Bangladesh robust ties: Farah17 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Wattoo praises Sundas Foundation for humanitarian services27 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 11,600 motorists in Islamabad for traffic violations last week27 minutes ago
-
BFA crackdown on fake labeling businesses in Quetta27 minutes ago
-
Balochistan health department enforces salary cuts over AI attendance non-compliance36 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held36 minutes ago