Minister holds meeting with private universities to discuss ‘Honhar Scholarship Programme’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and participated by heads of private universities, discussed the procedure for awarding scholarships to students and to address various issues related to the "Honhar Scholarship Program", here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the importance of expanding educational opportunities and directed universities to hold awareness seminars about the scholarship scheme. Additionally, he instructed the Higher Education Department (HEC) to allocate a special quota for minority students, ensuring inclusive access to the scholarship programme.

The minister highlighted that for the first time, the private sector had been included in the scholarship initiative. Sikandar stressed that the government aims to maximise educational opportunities for the youth through a public-private partnership. The programme had already expanded significantly, including 50 public universities, seven private universities, five Federal universities, 331 public colleges and 14 public sector medical colleges under its umbrella. The broad inclusion was seen as a major step in increasing access to higher education for students across the province, minister said.

In discussing the programme's current status, the education minister revealed that 43,000 students had already logged into the programme portal, over 1,100 applications had been received, and more than 178,000 students had accessed information about the scholarships. To further enhance the programme, more universities would gradually be incorporated.

In areas where there were no public universities, private institutions would be utilised to ensure students had access to higher education, he added.

The minister underscored the personal involvement of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, noting that she had taken a keen interest in the programme and receives regular updates on its progress. The meeting also decided that scholarships would be awarded to students from families with an annual income of less than 300,000 rupees, ensuring that the programme reaches those in need.

The scholarship scheme would support 67 different academic programmes. Over the next eight years, a total of 130 billion rupees had been allocated to fund the scheme, which would provide 30,000 scholarships annually, Hayat added and said the investment underscores the government's commitment to expanding educational opportunities and supporting students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

The heads of private universities in attendance praised the educational vision of both Punjab's chief minister and education minister, said that the "Honhar Scholarship Program" was not only a responsible use of tax revenues but also a more impactful initiative than previous programmes, such as the laptop distribution scheme.

To ensure fairness, minister Hayat instructed the HEC to maintain strict merit-based criteria in awarding scholarships. He concluded by added that the scholarship programme represents the fulfillment of another governmental promise and it marks a significant milestone in advancing education for deserving students throughout the province.