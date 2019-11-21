UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Holds Open-court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:18 PM

Minister holds open-court

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah held an open-court in Zafarwal on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah held an open-court in Zafarwal on Thursday.

He listened to the public complaints and issued orders.

The minister directed officials concerned to improve cleanliness and sanitation situation in the city.

On this occasion, the minister said that the government was making sincere efforts for raising the living standard of people, adding that the government was fulfilling its all promises and commitments made with the masses.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Participates In Multina ..

7 minutes ago

UE Vice-Chancellor Prof TalatNaseer Pasha inaugura ..

15 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal’s big hundred ensures draw for Cent ..

21 minutes ago

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

26 minutes ago

DP World Tour Championship first round scores

1 minute ago

Mirpur LA-3 Bye Poll postponed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.