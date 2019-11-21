Minister holds open-court

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah held an open-court in Zafarwal on Thursday.

He listened to the public complaints and issued orders.

The minister directed officials concerned to improve cleanliness and sanitation situation in the city.

On this occasion, the minister said that the government was making sincere efforts for raising the living standard of people, adding that the government was fulfilling its all promises and commitments made with the masses.