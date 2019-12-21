UrduPoint.com
Minister Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Minister holds open court

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi held an open court here on Saturday.

The minister listened to the problems of masses and issued orders.

Addressing the masses, the minister said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to people.

He said Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was also focusing on development work in the district, adding different uplift schemes would change fate of Khanewal.

