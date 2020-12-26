Minister holds open court along with DC, DPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) : -:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi jointly held an open court at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort.

Citizens presented their grievances against various government departments.

The minister listened to the public complaints and problems and all three issued orders on various applications for their early redress.

Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said that the government was committed to raising the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

