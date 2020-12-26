UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Holds Open Court Along With DC, DPO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Minister holds open court along with DC, DPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) : -:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi jointly held an open court at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort.

Citizens presented their grievances against various government departments.

The minister listened to the public complaints and problems and all three issued orders on various applications for their early redress.

Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said that the government was committed to raising the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Sialkot All Government Court

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

23 minutes ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

44 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

44 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

44 minutes ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.