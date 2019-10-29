UrduPoint.com
Minister Holds Open Court At Melsi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Kichi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to ensure the benefit of development to the less privileged segments of the society.

He expressed these view while holding an open katchery in Melsi on Tuesday which was attended by a large number of people.

Jehanzeb Kichi listened the problems of people and issued directions on the spot. People lodged complaints against WASA, Police, Sui gas, water, education, health and cleanliness.

The Minister said that redressal of grievances of the people was the top priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He said that corruption free Pakistan was the destination of PTI government, adding that basic amenities would be made available to the people at their doorstep.

He said that efforts were being made for providing quality transport facilities to the people of Punjab.

The minister said the PTI was continuously making efforts for the progress and prosperity of the people.

He directed that officers of Transport Department to keep their doors open for the people and their problems should be resolved on emergent basis.

