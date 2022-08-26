UrduPoint.com

Minister Holds Open Court, Promises All Possible Relief To People

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Minister holds open court, promises all possible relief to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to people.

He was talking to the media after holding an open court (kutchehry) here at One Window Facility Centre of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). A large number of people presented their complaints and attended the open court.

The provincial minister heard the complaints related to the LDA and Housing Department and ordered for addressing those complaints. Some applicants were issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) on the spot for construction of buildings. He also disposed of long pending cases, besides issuing orders to resolve the issues within the given timeline.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there was no room for negligence, adding that it was a responsibility of the officers of the institution to solve problems of people, as nothing was important more than serving masses.

He said that the officers should work with dedication, adding that the purpose of holding the open court was to check performance of the institution regarding public service delivery.

The provincial minister said that an action plan was being prepared against the illegal housing societies, adding that if the illegal housing society was not regularised, the case would be sent to the anti-corruption department.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a new policy was being brought soon for low-cost housing schemes under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

