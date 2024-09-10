Minister holds PEF 88th BoD meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat chaired the 88th meeting of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Board of Directors (BoDs) at the PEF head office, here on Tuesday.

Member Chief Minister's Task Force Muzammil Mehmood participated as a new board member while Secretary Schools Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Syed Haider Iqbal, Education Expert Asma Waziri, Director STEM, University of Education Dr. Intizar Hussain Butt, Assistant Chief, Planning and Development Department Dr. Saima Malik, Deputy Secretary Technical, Social Welfare Department Muhammad Iftikhar Hussain Bhatti, Additional Finance Secretary Meer Raza and Technocrat Dr. Basit Khan attended the meeting.

During the session, Malik Shoaib Awan was elected as the new Chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation.

Managing Director PEF Shahid Farid updated the board members on the progress of Phase-I of the Public Schools Re-organisation Programme (PSRP).

He informed that Phase-I of PSRP has been successfully launched and agreements with Young Entrepreneurs, Individual, Education Chains, Ed-Tech and NGOs will be finalised in the next two-day. Additionally, he provided a detailed briefing on the PSRP building code.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat congratulated Malik Shoaib Awan on being elected as the new chairman PEF and expressed his confidence that under his leadership, the PEF would further expand. He praised the entire PEF team for their efforts during the meeting and emphasised that all schools in PSRP Phase-I were allocated on merit. The team worked tirelessly to launch Phase-I successfully in a short period, he added. The minister said that under PSRP, all Primary schools would now be allowed to admit students up to the middle level and the programme aims to bring two million children in Punjab into schools. The minister commended the building code, highlighting that it will ensure a pleasant environment and necessary facilities for students in these schools.