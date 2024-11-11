Minister, home secretary inaugurate renovation at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Punjab Home Secretary, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday visited Aimanabad, Gujranwala, to inaugurate the conservation and renovation work at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Punjab Home Secretary, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday visited Aimanabad, Gujranwala, to inaugurate the conservation and renovation work at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib.

The minister and the secretary also reviewed the final preparations ahead of the arrival of Sikh pilgrims for the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th birth anniversary.

During the visit, Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Haider Shirazi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner, and City Police Officer (CPO) provided a detailed briefing to the Minister and Secretary on the arrangements. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said that the arrival of Sikh pilgrims from around the world was ongoing for the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. He added that the pilgrims would arrive at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Aimanabad, on November 20.

He emphasised that promoting religious tourism would enhance Pakistan's positive image globally. The preservation and maintenance of religious sites, including the Gurdwara, was essential in this regard. The minister also revealed that the renovation and expansion of the Gurdwara would cost approximately Rs45 million and all necessary facilities for the Sikh pilgrims were being ensured to provide a safe and comfortable experience.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal said that Pakistan's rich historical and religious heritage continues to attract tourists from around the world. He assured that the provincial government was taking every possible step to promote tourism and highlight Pakistan's positive image. He further emphasised that a peaceful environment, robust security measures, and excellent arrangements were being made to boost tourism in the region.