Minister hosts Chinese delegation to foster collaborative healthcare and skill development initiatives

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development convened a meeting with a Chinese delegation to explore collaborative opportunities in the realms of healthcare and skill development

Chinese delegation lead by Ms Scarlet, head, OPH, Healthcare project presented a comprehensive proposal by GAREA Group, a renowned provider of integrated solutions for digital products and services in primary healthcare, said a press release.

The proposed project endeavors to provide affordable healthcare services to remote areas through the strategic deployment of AI-based cloud computing, thereby reducing costs and enhancing access to accurate diagnoses. A notable feature of the project is the introduction of a portable diagnostic machine, capable of diagnosing 7-8 types of diseases, which will significantly reduce transportation costs and increase accessibility. Furthermore, the project's digital platform will enable seamless communication between patients, doctors, and medical stores. Reports will be directly shared with doctors on the panel, and prescriptions will be shared with medical stores, facilitating the direct delivery of medication to patients. This initiative has already yielded promising results in Indonesia, where it has augmented doctors' earnings by increasing the daily patient check-up ratio from 8 to 37.

The Minister expressed unequivocal support for the initiatives, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to equipping individuals with advanced skills to meet the evolving demands of the global labor market. The delegation also introduced the three levels of certification: Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) 2 week course, Huawei Certified ICT Professional (HCIP) 1 month course, and Huawei Certified ICT Expert (HCIE) 6 months course. The Minister acknowledged the project as a significant investment from China's Ministry of Education and reiterated the government's focus on skill development as a vital catalyst for economic growth.

The meeting culminated in a consensus to formalize the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between OPH and the Ministry of Health. This MoU will serve as a foundational framework for coordinated efforts, aligning both ministries toward shared objectives of skill development and healthcare advancement. The Minister reaffirmed that such partnerships are instrumental in upgrading the skillsets of Pakistanis, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in the global job market.