Minister Housing Presides Meeting Of Allotment Of Cholistan Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:50 PM



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Basheer Cheema presided over a meeting of allotment of Cholistan land at Commissioner Office here today.

While addressing the meeting he said that allotment of land must be done through a transparent process and on the basis of merit. He said that residents of Cholistan have first right on the land.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal briefed the meeting that total 64255 applications were received which are scrutinized by a committee. He said that it was mandatory for the applicants to be a resident of Cholistan.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq, MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahamd and other concerned officers.

More Stories From Pakistan

