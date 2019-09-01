Minister HR&MA distributes Sehat Insaf-Cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday distributed Sehat Insaf Card in Okara along with DC Kiran Khan at DHQ Okara.

Addressing the ceremony the Minister said that treatment, medicines and test facilities would be made available to the Sehat Insaf Card holders free-of-cost as the bill would be paid by the Punjab government.

He said that travel expenditures would also be provided to the patients having Sehat Insaf Card and card would also provide special treatment facilities to the mother and child.

The minister said that people were deprived of quality health facilities in the past, but Sehat Insaf Card would provide an opportunity to the general public to get free-of-cost treatment facility from the private hospitals in a dignified manner.

He said that Sehat Insaf Card would be given to the government employees, ulema, mashaikh, khateeb and students of seminaries.