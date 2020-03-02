Minister HR&MA extends scholarship date

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has extended the date of scholarship on the appeal of brilliant minority students across the Punjab

According to a notification, minister extended 10 days while the final date for getting the scholarship was going to expire on 2nd�March.

The minister said that through scholarship program worth of 25 million, minority's students were benefiting from Matriculation to PhD level across the Punjab.

He said that Punjab government was determined to provide all basic educational facilities through scholarship.

The provincial minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and carrying them forward towards national mainstream.

He said that government was endeavoring to provide latest and state of the art educationalfacilities to intelligent youth of minorities, being equal citizens of Pakistan and as it was importantfor the development and progress of our country.