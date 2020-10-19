UrduPoint.com
Minister HR&MA Meets Imam Of Badshahi Masjid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Minister HR&MA meets Imam of Badshahi Masjid

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine met the Imam of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad at camp office of Human Rights on Monday and talked about promotion of peace, brotherhood religious harmony in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine met the Imam of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad at camp office of Human Rights on Monday and talked about promotion of peace, brotherhood religious harmony in the province.

The minister said that all stakeholders, including religious scholars from all schools of thought, were on the same page and immensely desire development and prosperity of the country. He said that morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion, adding that people of all faiths must work together to promote religious harmony among the nation.

The minister said that there was no room for intolerance in a civilized society as it badly affects its social fabric.

Maulana Khabeer admired the role of Punjab government for promotion of peace and brotherhood in society and said that reasoning and debate was the right way to convince others. He said that hopefully working together "we can eliminate all kinds of terrorism in the country to promote peace."

