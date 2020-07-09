Minister HRMA Takes Notice Of Housemaid Torture
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Thursday took notice of a complaint about torture of an eight-year-old housemaid by her employer in Wapda Colony area of the city.
The minister directed the police station concerned to register a case against the accused and provide protection to the victim girl, said a handout issued here.
The minister said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused after a transparent investigation.
The girl has been given in custody of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and she would be produced in the Child Protection Court soon.
The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to protection of children rights.