Minister HRMA takes notice of housemaid torture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Thursday took notice of a complaint about torture of an eight-year-old housemaid by her employer in Wapda Colony area of the city.

The minister directed the police station concerned to register a case against the accused and provide protection to the victim girl, said a handout issued here.

The minister said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused after a transparent investigation.

The girl has been given in custody of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and she would be produced in the Child Protection Court soon.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to protection of children rights.