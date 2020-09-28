Minister HR&MA takes notice of violation of human rights

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has taken notice of torture of a child in Township area of Lahore as the video of the incident was received by the minister

The minister directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar division to register a case and arrest the accused, says a handout issued here on Monday.

The minister said that forcing a minor to work and torture was one of the most serious crimes; so no one could be allowed such violence against children.

He also directed District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Najeeb-ur-Rehman to registered an FIR against a man who burnt his nephew with a hot iron over a property dispute in Pakpattan.

The victim girl was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Arifwala while minster also ordered for provision of all medical facilities to the victim girl.

The provincial minister said that human rights, especially rights of children and women being protected during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.