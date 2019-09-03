Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine condemns continuation of curfew in held Kashmir

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned continuation of curfew and communications blackout in Indian occupied Kashmir for about a month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned continuation of curfew and communications blackout in Indian occupied Kashmir for about a month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesaday, he said that Kashmir Valley remained cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to continuing blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closure of tv channels.

He said that the act of Indian government was a violation of basic human rights in Kashmir. India should know that protests and clashes with Indian forces showed that Kashmiris would not accept anything except for freedom from it.

He said that people of Kashmir Valley were facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to the curfew and blockade.