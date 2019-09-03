UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine Condemns Continuation Of Curfew In Held Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:20 PM

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine condemns continuation of curfew in held Kashmir

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned continuation of curfew and communications blackout in Indian occupied Kashmir for about a month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned continuation of curfew and communications blackout in Indian occupied Kashmir for about a month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesaday, he said that Kashmir Valley remained cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to continuing blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closure of tv channels.

He said that the act of Indian government was a violation of basic human rights in Kashmir. India should know that protests and clashes with Indian forces showed that Kashmiris would not accept anything except for freedom from it.

He said that people of Kashmir Valley were facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to the curfew and blockade.

Related Topics

India Shortage Internet World Punjab Mobile August TV From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

5 minutes ago

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

15 minutes ago

4,293 cops to guard 486 processions, 1561 majalis ..

26 seconds ago

NOC of buildings built without approval to be canc ..

30 seconds ago

Supreme Court acquits two death row convicts

31 seconds ago

Two-Day practice match ends in draw

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.