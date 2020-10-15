Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine lauds govt for member of UNHRC

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that Pakistan had been elected a member of United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for three years which was a great achievement of Pakistan in the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that Pakistan had been elected a member of United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for three years which was a great achievement of Pakistan in the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In his statement issued here, he said that it was a matter of pride for all Pakistanis that Pakistan has been elected for the next three years by an overwhelming majority as received recorded votes 169 out of 193.

The minister said Pakistan got the highest number of votes in the Asia-Pacific region, which was a clear sign of confidence in Pakistan's policies at the global level as the Human Rights Council was a very important forum of the United Nations.

He said that the annual report of the US Commission on Religious Freedom was also released in the same year, where India declared a dangerous country for minorities.

The minister said since the formation of the government of the PTI, PM Imran Khan had knownthe ambassador of peace around the world. However, it was a great fact thatall minorities living in Pakistan as proud of the entire nation, he added.