Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine takes notice of torture on housemaid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday took notice of torture on 10-year-old housemaid Saba by her employer here at Wahdat Colony.

The minister directed the police to register a case and arrest the accused, said a handout.

He said the child labour and torture on children were serious crimes and no one could be allowto do so and directed to provide medical treatment to the victim.