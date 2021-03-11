UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine Takes Notice Of Torture On Housemaid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:41 PM

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine takes notice of torture on housemaid

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday took notice of torture on 10-year-old housemaid Saba by her employer here at Wahdat Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday took notice of torture on 10-year-old housemaid Saba by her employer here at Wahdat Colony.

The minister directed the police to register a case and arrest the accused, said a handout.

He said the child labour and torture on children were serious crimes and no one could be allowto do so and directed to provide medical treatment to the victim.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Minority Labour

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

59 seconds ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

1 minute ago

EDGE announces strategic agreement with Israel Aer ..

16 minutes ago

Karachi will host remaining matches of PSL this ye ..

22 minutes ago

Rs 120m Eco Theme Park approved at picturesque Tau ..

37 seconds ago

DC to resolve people's problems at doorsteps

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.