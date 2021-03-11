Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine Takes Notice Of Torture On Housemaid
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday took notice of torture on 10-year-old housemaid Saba by her employer here at Wahdat Colony.
The minister directed the police to register a case and arrest the accused, said a handout.
He said the child labour and torture on children were serious crimes and no one could be allowto do so and directed to provide medical treatment to the victim.