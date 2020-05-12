Minister Ijaz Alam Tributes Nurses
Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minority Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine has tributed doctors, paramedical staff, and especially the nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday,he said that International Nurses Day was marked the world over to honor and respect nurses for their incredible work.
The Minister appreciated that nurses were working tirelessly to serve the patients ,including COVID-19 patients, while risking their own lives.